Women In Film & TV Winners; Sundance London Dates; Alicia Vikander Film Lab –Global Briefs

Glenda Jackson, Charlotte Moore & Michaela Coel Among WFTV Winners

Glenda Jackson, Wunmi Mosaku, Stacey Dooley, Emily Maitlis, Michaela Coel and Charlotte Moore were among winners at the 30th Women in Film and TV (UK) Awards, which took place in London on Friday. Brit veteran Jackson was honoured with The EON Productions Lifetime Achievement Award, accepted on her behalf by Aisling Walsh, who directed Jackson in BBC One’s Elizabeth is Missing. Mosaku, star of drama Our Loved Boy, won The Argonon Best Performance Award presented to her by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who she starred with in Marvel Studios’ Loki. Stacey Dooley was awarded with The EIKON Presenter Award by Ria Hebden, and I May Destroy You writer and actor Michaela Coel won The ScreenSkills Writing Award, which was picked up on her behalf by Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Journalist and broadcaster Emily Maitlis and producer Sam McAllister were jointly awarded with The BBC News and Factual Award by Andrew Marr, comedian and presenter Michael McIntyre handed out The YouTube Contribution to the Medium Award to the BBC’s Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore, with ITV’s Creative Diversity Partner Nahrein Kemp taking home The ITV Studios Achievement of the Year accolade, presented to her by Alex Scott.Managing Director of Douglas Road Productions Angela Ferriera was handed The Premiere Digital Business Award by Anita Rani, with Joanna Scanlan presenting The Company 3 Director Award to Jenny Ash, while producer Lisa Walters was awarded with The Netflix New Talent Award by Maggie Gyllenhaal. Alan Titchmarsh presented The Gravity Media Technology Award to Kate Davis, whom he has collaborated with on multiple TV projects, with Camera Operator Ilana Garrard receiving The MBSE Craft Award from Max Harwood, who she worked with on the Netflix hit show Sex Education. The Envy Producer Award went to Anna Hall presented to her by Louis Theroux, and comedian Lou Sanders presented the IMDb Project Management Award to production manager Alex Boyd whose recent work includes the upcoming historical thriller, The Northman.

Sundance London Dates, Wendy Mitchell Joins

The 2022 edition of the Sundance Film Festival: London will return to Picturehouse Central from 9th-12th June 2022, and the latest edition has a new addition to the senior team with Wendy Mitchell joining as Sundance Film Festival: London Producer. Mitchell joins for the seventh edition of the festival. Last year’s event opened with Edgar Wright’s musical documentary The Sparks Brothers. The festival will continue to showcase international and UK premieres from the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. Mitchell will continue her existing freelance portfolio of projects which include being Nordic and UK delegate for the San Sebastian International Film Festival. She replaces the out-going Producer, Mia Bays, who has taken the role of Director at the BFI Film Fund.

Alicia Vikander Backs Swedish Film Lab

Alicia Vikander is partnering with Göteborg Film Festival to launch an educational film program for young people in Sweden. The Alicia Vikander Film Lab aims to give young people the tools to express themselves through filmmaking, and to increase diversity in the film industry. Vikander has helped to design the project and each year will join a workshop with the students. The actress announced the initiative while being appointed an honorary fellow by the Sten A Olsson Foundation for Research and Culture. She is donating the prize money from that award to the lab, as well as making a private donation. “I am so honored to receive the Stena Foundation fellowship. Having the chance to collaborate with Göteborg Film Festival on the Film Lab, to inspire young people and create opportunity for them to explore the world of film is something I am hugely excited about,” Alicia Vikander said.