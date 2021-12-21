Giles Milton’s ‘Winston Churchill’s Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ To Be Adapted For TV By ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ Creator Clive Bradley

EXCLUSIVE: Giles Milton’s story behind Winston Churchill’s World War Two underground unit is to be told via a TV series from Netflix’s Castlevania: Nocturne creator Clive Bradley.

Academy Award-nominated Chocolat producer Kit Golden, Long Strange Trip’s Tom Mangan and former Discovery International CEO Mark Hollinger have secured the rights to Giles Milton’s non-fiction work Churchill’s Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: The Mavericks Who Plotted Hitler’s Defeat, with Trapped scribe Bradley turning the adaptation into a 10-episode TV drama.

Mango Productions/Pleasant Bay Pictures’ show, which plans to shoot in Scotland, France, Norway and Greece, is distinct from Paramount Pictures’ forthcoming pic Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which has Guy Ritchie attached to write and direct and is based on a different book by Damian Lewis.

Milton’s novel follows the work of an international group of soldiers, spies and saboteurs from all walks of life who devised unconventional new weapons and tactics to “set Europe ablaze” per Churchill’s orders. From their base in the Scottish Highlands, these resistance forces from across Europe led daring yet largely unknown missions throughout Europe that hastened the end of World War Two.

Golden called the novel “the last great untold story of the Second World War” and Hollinger described Bradley, who is in pre-production with Netflix’s Castlevania spin-off set against the backdrop of the French Revolution, as an “accomplished and versatile writer.”

“He brings a wealth of award-winning talent and is sure to breathe life into the extraordinary characters who stride through the pages of the book,” added Hollinger.

Milton said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Clive Bradley and this team of talented producers will be developing The Ministry into a TV series. Clive brings a wealth of award-winning talent and is sure to breathe life into the extraordinary characters who stride through the pages of the book.”

Castlevania story editor Rachel Wardlow and Full Monty editor David Freeman are also on board the project. Milton is represented by Rob Kraitt at Casarotto Ramsay and Clive Bradley is represented by Katie Haines at The Agency.

Shows about undercover war units are all the rage at the moment.

Alongside the two Churchill projects, Steven Knight’s SAS: Rogue Heroes will air in a few months on BBC1 and has been picked up by U.S. network Epix.