Wilmer Valderrama To EP & Star In Reimagined ‘Zorro’ Series For Disney Branded Television

Wilmer Valderrama arrives at the 73rd Emmy Awards at the JW Marriott on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

Wilmer Valderrama is developing a TV series based on the Disney western Zorro for Disney Branded Television. Valderrama is set to executive produce and star as Don Diego de la Vega and his alter ego, the titular masked horseman.

The project is executive produced by former Disney Branded Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Gary Marsh under the multiyear production deal for his banner at Disney General Entertainment, and John Gertz of Zorro Productions, Inc.

“We’re reimagining this Disney classic as a compelling period piece, set in Pueblo de Los Angeles, but told in a very modern telenovela style — with richly drawn contemporary characters and relationships set against the action, drama, suspense, and humor of the original, iconic Zorro,” said Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television. “Wilmer shares our commitment to reflect the interesting and rich diversity of the human experience and we look forward to delivering a culturally relevant and entertaining story with definitional characters that will connect with our viewers for generations to come.”

Valderrama said he is excited to add to the legacy of the masked avenger while representing the Latino community, especially the younger generation that will grow up feeling represented as he did.

“Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero. As an adult and a storyteller, I have a responsibility for the stories that I help bring to life,” he said. “To partner with Gary and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years and be a part of the legacy for other children to know they too can be the heroes of their own stories is a dream come true.”

Most recently, Valderrama voiced the character, Agustin, in Disney’s Encanto, and continues to portray NCIS Special Agent Nicholas Torres in CBS’ NCIS.

As Deadline exclusively announced, Valderrama is also currently producing the family comedy series Mexican Beverly Hills with Erick Galindo and Aaron Izek for CBS, and Hipster Death Rattle with Rafael Agustin and Marvin Lemus for the CW.

Valderrama is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.