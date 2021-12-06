You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Broadway’s ‘Wicked’ Weekend Performances Canceled Due To Covid

'Wicked' Joan Marcus

The Broadway production of Wicked canceled three performances over the weekend due to positive Covid tests within the company. The announcement also noted scheduled absences contributed to the cancellations.

The musical’s Saturday evening, Sunday matinee and Sunday evening performances were canceled. Wicked‘s next scheduled performance is on Tuesday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

Last week, Broadway’s Chicago canceled several performances due to cases of Covid, producers said today. Last month, Chicken & Biscuits announced that the play would close permanently on Sunday, Nov. 28, due to the financial impact of previous Covid-related cancellations, and in early October, Disney’s Aladdin paused production for about two weeks after some cast members tested positive.

Also over the weekend, David Byrne’s American Utopia was dark again due to a non-Covid illness in the company. Performances are expected to resume Wednesday.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad