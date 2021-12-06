Broadway’s ‘Wicked’ Weekend Performances Canceled Due To Covid

The Broadway production of Wicked canceled three performances over the weekend due to positive Covid tests within the company. The announcement also noted scheduled absences contributed to the cancellations.

The musical’s Saturday evening, Sunday matinee and Sunday evening performances were canceled. Wicked‘s next scheduled performance is on Tuesday, December 7 at 7 p.m.

Last week, Broadway’s Chicago canceled several performances due to cases of Covid, producers said today. Last month, Chicken & Biscuits announced that the play would close permanently on Sunday, Nov. 28, due to the financial impact of previous Covid-related cancellations, and in early October, Disney’s Aladdin paused production for about two weeks after some cast members tested positive.

Also over the weekend, David Byrne’s American Utopia was dark again due to a non-Covid illness in the company. Performances are expected to resume Wednesday.

Out of an abundance of caution, based on previous testing results and scheduled absences in the company, today’s performances of Wicked are canceled. pic.twitter.com/8qRMvBq1Gc — Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) December 5, 2021