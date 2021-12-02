Whitney Cummings Strikes Podcast Partnership With Kast Media

EXCLUSIVE: Whitney Cummings is doubling down on podcasts.

The comedian has struck a multi-year partnership with podcast company Kast Media. As part of the deal, Kast media will represent Cummings’ current show Good For You and will work with her to develop and produce new original series for her to front and exec produce.

Cummings launched Good For You two years ago, interviewing guests, friends, comics, celebrities, experts and weirdos every week. The series has featured the likes of David Oyelowo, Paris Hilton, Amanda Knox, Dr. David Sinclair, and Dave Grohl.

Cummings and Kast Media are developing original narrative content and talk shows with the first new show expected to launch in 2022.

In addition to podcasting, Cummings is known for creating and starring in the NBC series Whitney, she also co-created the Emmy-nominated series 2 Broke Girls, has released four stand up specials and is currently on her Touch Me stand up tour spanning 50 cities.

Kast Media is the company behind The Sarah Silverman Podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches, and How U Livin’ J Piven.

“I’ve been such a fan of Kast’s podcasts and have been so inspired by the quality and diversity of what they put out and the artists they work with; plus the level of freedom for the artists they collaborate with. I’ve already learned so much from them and can’t wait to expand my business to the next big industry, podcasting, where artists can push the envelope, ask questions and explore topics traditional corporate media is scared of or not incentivized to bring up, and be able to go to work in my bra,” said Cummings.

“Whitney Cummings is a name synonymous with innovation and pushing the boundaries on what a medium can be. She’s done this throughout her career, and brought this signature approach when she launched Good For You, where she completely reimagined the celebrity interview podcast format. This ethos is perfectly aligned with Kast’s mission, and we believe that this partnership is the perfect opportunity to explore the edges of podcasting, to create something truly unique together,” added Colin Thomson, CEO of Kast Media.