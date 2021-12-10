‘When Hope Calls’ Christmas Special Set On GAC Family

GAC Family has set When Hope Calls: Hearties Christmas Present, billed as a “surprise one-hour original special,” to air Sunday, December 12 at 10 pm ET. It will immediately follow the world premiere of previously announced A Christmas Star, movie starring Sara Canning (The Vampire Diaries) and When Calls the Heart‘s Daniel Lissing.

The one-hour special was filmed on the set of When Hope Calls, spinoff to the nine-year hit When Calls The Heart which spawned the loyal fandom known as the #Hearties.

As we previously reported, When Calls the Heart alumna Lori Loughlin will appear in the Season 2 two-hour premiere of When Hope Calls on December 18, reprising her role as Abigail Stanton, in her return to acting. We’re told Loughlin appears in brief snippets of video in the special.