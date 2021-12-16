‘We’re Here’ Renewed For Season 3 At HBO

Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara, and Shangela will be back with more fun in small-town America in a third season of We’re Here which was greenlit on Thursday by HBO.

The series follows the trio as they travel across the U.S. spreading love and connection through the art of drag. In Season 2, they recruited local residents from Spartanburg, SC, Temecula, CA, Del Rio, TX, Selma, AL, Evansville, IN, Watertown, SD, Kona, HI, and Grand Junction, CO to participate in one-night-only drag shows to inspire their “drag daughters” to express their genuine selves in front of their families, friends, and communities.

“Part of the magic of We’re Here is that even though it takes place in small towns, the series has had an incredibly inspiring ripple effect that goes way beyond those communities,” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming. “We’re looking forward to another season where we can continue to inspire and showcase some fierce drag!”

Added co-creators and executive producers Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, “We are thrilled to be a part of HBO’s continued commitment to LGBTQ+ storytelling. We are honored to continue to fight for equality and celebrate the many unsung heroes and allies across the country.”

The first two seasons of We’re Here are available to stream in their entirety via HBO Max.