Wells Adams Tops Pizza Competition Series ‘Best In Dough’ For Hulu

Hulu is cooking up its own pizza competition series.

The streamer has ordered Best In Dough, hosted by The Bachelor universe star Wells Adams.

The ten-part series comes from Project Runway producer Alfred Street Industries, Vox Media Studios and David Chang’s Majordomo Media.

Adams, who originally starred on season 12 of The Bachelorette and recently starred as MC, guest host and bartender for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, will be joined by head judge Chef Daniele Uditi of Pizzana, and features Chef Millie Peartree, comedian and food influencer Eunji Kim and baker Bryan Ford serving as judges.

Best In Dough brings together pizza obsessed competitors from all walks of life to showcase their pizza slinging skills and battle it out for $10,000.

Best in Dough is executive produced by Alfred Street Industries’ Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe and Cat Sullivan, who also serves as showrunner, and Andrew Wallace. Candace Nelson and Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm, Mark W. Olsen as well as Majordomo Media’s Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher Chen also serve as executive producers.

Adams is represented by Good Fear Content and Miloknay/Weiner.