‘Wednesday’: Danny Elfman To Pen Original Theme & Score For Tim Burton’s Netflix Series

Danny Elfman (Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas) has signed on to pen the score and original theme music for Wednesday, Tim Burton’s upcoming Addams Family series for Netflix and MGM Television, alongside Emmy nominee Chris Bacon (Smash, Bates Motel).

The eight-episode, live-action series directed and exec produced by Burton charts Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy, watching as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago—all while navigating new and very tangled relationships.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa and Moosa Mostafa will also star in the series from EP-showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands). Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania, and Gail Berman will also exec produce, with Gandja Monteiro and James Marshall directing two episodes each.

Elfman is an Emmy winner and an Oscar nominee who has collaborated with Burton for nearly 40 years on such films as Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, Batman, Edward Scissorhands, Batman Returns, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mars Attacks!, Sleepy Hollow, Planet of the Apes, Big Fish, Corpse Bride, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland, Dark Shadows, Frankenweenie, Big Eyes and Dumbo, among other projects.

