WBTV Selects 10 Drama Students For 2021 “Actors In Training” Virtual Casting Initiative

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Television has announced the ten performers selected for its second annual “Actors in Training” virtual casting initiative.

The program launched last year with the aim of connecting the studio with emerging actors whose final year in drama schools was curtailed or negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With many graduates still affected by the pandemic and post-grad/year-end activities still not returning to normal pre-COVID levels, WBTV Casting conducted the program for a second year.

The 10 performers were chosen from more than 2,100 actors from 280 training programs worldwide. The search included not only traditional top-tier institutions but also direct outreach to schools and training programs in historically underserved and underrepresented communities.

A select group of applicants were then invited to submit auditions and meet with casting executives, and the top 10 were then offered the opportunity to meet with WBTV development and programming executives, as well as Warner Bros. Television–based producers.

Here is the WBTV Casting “Actors in Training” Class of 2021, with bios provided by the program: