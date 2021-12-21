Disney Extends CFO Christine McCarthy’s Contract Through 2024

Walt Disney Co. has extended Christine McCarthy’s contract as senior executive vice president and chief financial officer by two years through June 30, 2024. The 22-year Disney veteran, one of the top women executives in entertainment finance, has served as CFO since 2015.

She oversees the company’s worldwide finance organization, which includes brand and franchise management, corporate alliances and partnerships, corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, investor relations, risk management, tax, and treasury. She joins chief executive Bob Chapek regularly on Disney’s conference calls with Wall Street analysts following quarterly earnings.

“Christine’s leadership has been indispensable during this time of disruption and transformation, and her impact reaches well beyond our balance sheet. She has been instrumental to Disney’s growth and helped us navigate the most difficult days of the pandemic,” said Chapek. “Her expertise, judgment, and relationships are true assets to the Company, and I am grateful to have her as a valued partner.” She joins the chief executive regularly on Disney’s conference calls with Wall Streeters following quarterly earnings.

McCarthy joined Disney in 2000, serving as executive Vice President, Corporate Real Estate, Alliances and as Treasurer. There are few women among the very top executive ranks at major media companies (Christina Spade, CFO of AMC Networks who formerly held that role at ViacomCBS, Jennifer Wirtz, CEO of SiriusXM and Sheryl Sandberg COO of Facebook are a few.)

She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Procter & Gamble Company and FM Global, and is a Trustee of Carnegie Institution for Science. She has been named multiple times to Treasury & Risk’s 100 Most Influential People in Finance and Business Insider’s The 15 Most Influential Women in Finance. In 2015, she was the recipient of Treasury Today’s Adam Smith “Woman of the Year” award. In 2016, she received Los Angeles Business Journal’s Executive of the Year award and was honored as one of the Entertainment Diversity Council’s Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Entertainment.

“It is an incredible privilege to serve as CFO of this great company, and I am thankful for the opportunity to continue working with Bob Chapek and the entire senior management team as we advance the company’s strategic initiatives with an eye toward delivering shareholder value,” said McCarthy, whose contract previously had been set to expire at the end of 2022. “I am proud of Disney’s world-class financial organization and all it has achieved, and look forward to building on the team’s success in the years ahead.”