‘Walker’ Prequel ‘Independence’ Executive Produced By Jared Padalecki In Works At the CW

The Walker universe on the CW is looking to expand with Walker: Independence, an origin story which comes from the mothership series’ star/executive producer Jared Padalecki, creator/executive producer/showrunner Anna Fricke and executive producers Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore.

Written by Fahey from a story by him and Fricke, Walker: Independence, currently in development, is set in the late 1800s. It follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt’s journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems.

CW

It is unclear if/how 1800s’ Abby Walker and Hoyt Rawlins are related to present day’s Abeline Walker (Molly Hagan) and her sons, Cordell Walker (Padalecki) and Liam Walker (Keegan Allen), as well as Cordell’s best friend Hoyt Rawlins (Matt Barr).

Padalecki and Fahey executive produce alongside Fricke and Laura Terry via Pursued By a Bear as well as Lin, Lindsey Liberatore of Rideback. CBS Studios, which is behind Walker, is the studio.

The reimagining of the popular CBS drama Walker, Texas Ranger centers on Cordell Walker (Padalecki), a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years.

Walker was an instant breakout when it debuted in early 2021, quickly establishing itself as the CW’s most watched series and paving the way for the network to explore expanding the franchise.

This is the second high-profile prequel to a hit CW series executive produced by a former Supernatural star in the works at the network for next season. It joins the Supernatural origin story, The Winchesters, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents. It is executive produced by Padalecki’s former onscreen partner Jensen Ackles, who will also reprise his Dean Winchester character as a narrator of the new show.

Fahey has been on Walker from the start, joining as co-executive producer in Season 1 and getting promoted to executive producer in Season 2. His previous series credits include Lethal Weapon and American Gods.

Fricke and Terry of Pursued By a Bear this year received a straight-to-series order from the CW for another reboot, 4400, which recently joined Walker on the air.