Vox Media And Group Nine On Verge Of Merging Amid Digital Consolidation Wave

Vox Media, which owns digital brands like The Verge, Eater and Polygon as well as New York magazine, is in advanced talks to merge with Group Nine Media.

Multiple media outlets have reported an all-stock deal is imminent. The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the discussions, said Vox would gain 75% control of the new entity. Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff is in line to run the combined company and Group Nine chief Ben Lerer would be a member of the new board of directors.

Group Nine, whose brand include Thrillist and NowThis, is part-owned by Discovery Communications. In 2019, it acquired Pop Sugar. It also recently formed a special-purpose acquisition company as a vehicle for potential deals, though the Journal reported the Vox deal did not involve the SPAC.

Digital outlets, which have disrupted traditional print ones, have faced challenges in their advertising businesses. While traffic has risen and overall spending on digital is surging, Facebook, Google and lately Amazon have commanded the vast majority of that revenue. Companies that were growing spectacularly a decade ago have been retrenching and consolidating.

“While our combined scale is remarkable, it’s the passion that their teams put into their work that will make this combination a natural fit,” Bankoff wrote in a note to employees, per multiple reports.

The deal, he said, is expected to close in early 2022. The merged company is projected to have $700 million in annual revenue, according to the Journal.

Bankoff co-founded Vox in 2011 as an umbrella entity for The Verge and sports brand SB Nation.