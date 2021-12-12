Vicente Fernandez Dies: Grammy Winning Ranchera Music And Film Star Was 81

Vicente Fernandez, whose five-decade career in ranchera music and film made him an essential part of Mexican pop culture, died Sunday at age of 81, according to a message posted on his official Instagram account.

Fernandez had been suffering medical complications after a fall at his home this summer that injured his cervical spine and required an operation.

Nicknamed “El Charro de Huentitan” for the town where he was born in the western state of Jalisco, he was best known for his songs “Volver, Volver,” “Por Tu Maldito Amor,” and “El Rey.”

Fernandez also appeared in countless Spanish language films from 1969 to 1991, acting in many and credited as a producer or assistant producer on a long slate. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was named Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy in 2002. Fernández recorded more than 50 albums, sold more than 50 million records and appeared in more than 30 films. He was nominated for 13 Grammys and won three.

His trademark was a charro suit, sombrero, thick mustache and long sideburns. Combined with his rich baritone, it made him a concert favorite throughout the world.

In 2016, Fernandez retired from the stage with a final concert of nearly 50 songs at Mexico City’s Azteca stadium.

Survivors include his wife, Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, and three children. Memorial plans have not yet been revealed.