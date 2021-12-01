ViacomCBS Networks International Promotes Fathima Beckmann To Vice President Of Global Inclusion

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has promoted Fathima Beckmann to Vice President of Global Inclusion.

Beckmann will be responsible for leading a global team in driving diversity and inclusion strategies for the group, which is prioritizing a range of programs that help expand its work with under-represented talent.

She will report into Marva Smalls, EVP, Global Head of Inclusion, ViacomCBS, and Raffaele Annecchino, President & CEO, VCNI.

Beckmann has been Communications Director for ViacomCBS Networks Africa since joining in 2017, leading on corporate communications across the continent and overseeing initiatives on gender-based violence, human rights and mental health.

She said the move will “further strengthen [VCNI’s] diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.”

“We have a critical responsibility to elevate the voices and issues that matter most to our employees, audiences and communities around the world and foster a culture of respect and belonging,” she added.

Earlier this week, in-house producer Viacom International Studios signed a quintet of first-look deals with emerging British talent as part of a drive to hand more opportunities to diverse creators.