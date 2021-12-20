Vertical Entertainment Buys Musical ‘A Fairy Tale After All’ For North America

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has picked up North American rights on A Fairy Tale After All, the musical fantasy, and will release the film in select theaters on February 18, 2022.

Produced, written, and directed by Erik Peter Carlson, the film stars Emily Shenaut as Sky, a high school teenager who is magically transported to the fairy tale Kingdom of Celestia, where the villagers know her as Princess Geneva. She immediately finds herself on a daring journey to rescue her father, the King, from the evil forces of Madame Mizrabel and her slapstick sidekicks.

The picture is live-action with puppets, in the vein of Labyrinth, with Brian Hull voicing the main puppet character. The cast also includes Gabriel Burrafato, Bridget Winder, Timothy N. Kopacz, plus voice-over actor Anna Brisbin. It also features five original songs written and performed by singer and songwriter Chelsi Hardcastle.

Vertical struck the deal with Premiere Entertainment Group. The film will have a simultaneous VOD release.

“A Fairy Tale After All is the perfect pick for audiences looking for a light-hearted, adventurous tale for the whole family to sing along with as they became immersed in Sky’s story and delve into the land of Celestia,” said Tony Piantedosi, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at Vertical Entertainment.