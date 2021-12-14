UTA Signs ‘With Love’ Star Emeraude Toubia And Her Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Emeraude Toubia and her production company, The Emerald Co., in all areas. Troubia is the lead of Gloria Calederon Kellet’s Prime Video series With Love and can next be seen in The Ballad of a Hustler. She was also recently seen in the television movie Holiday in Santa Fe, which she executive produced.

On the small screen, Troubia gained worldwide popularity starring in Shadowhunters, based on the bestselling young adult fantasy series The Mortal Instruments. Her performance on the series earned her two Teen Choice Awards nominations for Best Actress.

Toubia will continue to be represented by Vision Entertainment, Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, and Independent Public Relations.