USC Will Start Spring Semester Without In-Person Learning, Cites Omicron Fears

The University of Southern California will only offer remote learning classes at least during its first week of the spring session, the school said Friday.

The new semester begins Jan. 10. Students can still move into the dorms, but students and staff will be required to show proof of COVID-19 booster shots as soon as they are eligible.

USC’s move comes in the wake of nine University of California undergraduate campuses announcing a similar switch to remote learning in the wake of the omicron variant’s spread.

As of today, USC residence halls will still open on Jan. 6, but proof of testing negative will be required before moving in. USC will set deadlines soon for necessary Covid-19 boosters.

The USC restrictions will also delay its spring new student convocation for about two weeks. It would have started Jan. 7.