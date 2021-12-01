Vertical Entertainment Acquires Comedy ‘Unplugging’ Starring Eva Longoria & Matt Walsh, Sets Spring 2022 Release

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired U.S. rights to the comedy Unplugging, starring Eva Longoria (Sylvie’s Love), Matt Walsh (Veep), Lea Thompson (J. Edgar), Keith David (Greenleaf) and Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), with plans to release it in theaters nationwide next spring.

In the feature directorial debut of veteran film editor Debra Neil-Fisher (Coming 2 America, The Hangover franchise), husband and wife Dan (Walsh) and Jeanine (Longoria) plan a weekend getaway of “digital detox” without kids, phones, or social media. They need—or think they need—only clean fresh air and alone time together to rekindle their romance. But once they forego GPS to guide them and disconnect from the internet, can they reconnect their own internal servers to spark their marriage?

Johnny Pemberton (Superstore), Al Madrigal (Morbius), Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside), and Nancy Friedrich (Pen15) round out the cast of the film, scripted by Walsh and Brad Morris. Debbie Liebling, Traveling Picture Show Company’s Carissa Buffel and Kevin Matusow produced it with Morris, Walsh and William G. Santor’s Productivity Media, which served as the film’s financier. Longoria exec produced with Andrew Chang-Sang, John Hills, Ali Jazayeri, Jeremy M. Rosen, John Swab and Viviana Zarragoitia.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better time in the director’s chair than with this marvelous cast captained by Eva and Matt, and our dedicated crew,” said Neil-Fisher. “Vertical is the perfect partner to bring Unplugging to audiences next spring.”

“Unplugging unites great talents in front of and behind the camera,” said Vertical Entertainment Partner Rich Goldberg, “and Debra’s storied skills as editor translate to a keen directorial eye for comedy.”

“Having previously partnered on many successful releases (Four Good Days, Buckley’s Chance) we know our friends at Vertical are the perfect distributor to bring the hilarious Unplugging to US audiences,” added Santor, who serves as Productivity Media’s CEO. “Eva and Matt are at the top of their game in this whip-smart, comedic look at relationships in the digital age, and we’re sure audiences will love it just as much as we loved making it.”

Neil-Fisher is an ACE Eddie Award winner and Emmy nominee who most recently cut Craig Brewer’s Amazon sequel, Coming 2 America. Over the course of her 30-plus years as an editor, she’s also lent her talents to Warner Bros. Pictures’ Hangover trilogy, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fried Green Tomatoes, two Austin Powers films and more.

Vertical Entertainment is a global independent distributor, which was founded in 2012. Current and upcoming releases from the company include John Pollono’s directorial debut, Small Engine Repair, starring Jon Bernthal, Shea Whigham, Jordana Spiro and Ciara Bravo; Castille Landon’s After We Fell, the third installment of the After series starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin; and romantic comedy The Hating Game starring Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell. Vertical also recently released Joe Bell, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s drama starring Mark Wahlberg, Reid Miller and Connie Britton, with Roadside Attractions.

Longoria is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Jackoway Austen; Walsh by UTA; Thompson by Innovative Artists and Gilbertson Entertainment; Madrigal by CAA; David by Silver J Management and Artists & Representatives; Byer by Artists First Management; Pemberton by ICM Partners and Artists First Management; Booster by WME and Omnipop Talent Group; and Friedrich by Omnipop Talent Group.

Vertical’s acquisition of Unplugging was negotiated by Gersh and Mimi Steinbauer’s Radiant Films International, which is handling foreign sales on the title.