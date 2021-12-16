You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Police Seek Alec Baldwin's Phone In Probe Of Fatal Shooting On ‘Rust’ Set
Sony Unveils First Poster For ‘Uncharted’

Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in 'Uncharted'
Sony

Sony recently unveiled the first poster for its adaptation of Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, which is scheduled for release in the U.S. on February 18.

The film based on the beloved PlayStation video games created by Naughty Dog follows a young Nathan Drake (Holland) on his first adventure with his fellow treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg), watching as the pair go in dangerous pursuit of “the greatest treasure never found” while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.

Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali, Patricia Meeden and Sarah Petrick also star in the film from director Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland), which was scripted by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner produced for Atlas Entertainment with Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions. Fleischer, Holland, Marcum and Holloway exec produced alongside PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, David Bernad, Robert J. Dohrmann, Neil Druckmann and Evan Wells, with Christopher Fisser, Henning Molfenter and Charlie Woebcken serving as co-producers.

Check out the Uncharted poster below.

