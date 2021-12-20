UK & Australia Strike Fresh Co-Production Agreement For Film, TV

The UK and Australia have signed an updated audiovisual co-production agreement in a bid to enhance collaboration between the countries’ film and TV industries.

First put in place 30 years ago, the co-pro agreement governs cooperation on screen projects between the two nations. The new rules, which follow the UK’s exit from the European Union and its various film and TV initiatives, will modernize the pact and make it easier for UK and Australian filmmakers to co-produce together, according to the UK’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Updated terms include allowing UK-Australia co-productions to hire staff from third-party countries more easily, while co-producers will now also be able to make a smaller minimum financial contribution towards their project in order to benefit from the treaty.

Since 2010, there have been more than 180 co-productions made with the UK, including The Father (France) and Brooklyn (Canada/Ireland), while projects made with Australia include David Attenborough’s Life in Colour and Shane, an upcoming documentary looking at the life and career of cricketer Shane Warne.

“Today’s milestone will unlock fantastic opportunities in the creative industry and support this Government’s commitment to help more people into skilled jobs. The UK and Australia share a long and rich history of strong cultural and economic ties and this agreement will help us continue to create greater film and TV together for many more years to come,” commented Creative Industries Minister Julia Lopez.

“Many important and culturally significant stories have been enabled by the co-production agreement between Australia and the UK since its inception in 1990, and it provides an important pathway for Australian and UK producers to work closely to compete in the global market place,” added Australian Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts the Hon Paul Fletcher.

“This revised co-production treaty provides UK and Australian producers with many more opportunities to build on the strong cultural and commercial ties we already enjoy. It will bring the two countries even closer together, and allow us to tell stories that define who we are and how we relate on a global stage,” added Neil Peplow, the BFI’s Director of Industry and International Affairs.