Ubisoft Appoints Jordan Cohen As Senior Director Of European Live-Action Film And Television

EXCLUSIVE: Ubisoft Film & Television announced today that it has appointed Jordan Cohen as Senior Director of European Live-Action Film and Television.

In his new role, he will oversee the creative development and production of the company’s European-based film and television projects, made for a global audience. He will be based in Paris, reporting to the film and television group in Los Angeles.

“Ubisoft is a global company with internationally known IP, so it’s a natural fit to expand our team and focus on creating live-action content for the pan-European market,” said Margaret Boykin, Vice President, Ubisoft Film & Television. “We’re thrilled to have Jordan join us, and confident that his experience and knowledge of the entertainment space in Europe will help us reach an even wider audience of gamers and non-gamers alike.”

“I’m excited to join the team at Ubisoft Film & Television. They’ve carved out a unique and exciting space for themselves with original content set in the world, culture and community of gaming and are leading the charge in IP adaptations,” added Cohen. “I can’t wait to help bring projects to life and to audiences across Europe.”

Cohen previously served as a producer, associate producer and partner at 22h22, spending four years at the French production company behind Cinedigm’s Welcome to the Jungle, and the Netflix films Final Set and Get In. Prior to his time there, he worked within the scenario analysis and financing wing of SOFICA Indéfilms, also holding positions at TF1 Films Production, Indie Sales and La Chauve-Souris.

Ubisoft Film & Television is a division of Ubisoft dedicated to bringing the company’s award-winning games into new areas of entertainment. It has a slate of IP-based and original projects in various stages of development and production, including the films Just Dance (Screen Gems) and Beyond Good & Evil (Netflix), and a live-action Assassin’s Creed series for Netflix. Its first independently produced feature film, Werwolves Within, was released via IFC Films in June, with its Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest securing a third and fourth season renewal in October.