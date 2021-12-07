‘Truth Be Told’ Renewed For Season 3 By Apple TV+; Maisha Closson Joins As Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of mystery anthology series Truth Be Told, starring and executive produced by Octavia Spencer, with Maisha Closson (Claws, How To Get Away with Murder) coming on board as executive producer and showrunner.

Truth Be Told creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman, who served as showrunner on the first two seasons, remains an executive producer for Season 3 of the series, produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

The anthology, which tells a different story each season, stars Spencer as podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, the series provides a glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage. The second season featured Kate Hudson in her first lead role in a television series, starring as Micah Keith, Poppy’s childhood friend and media mogul.

“I am excited that the Poppy Scoville journey will continue to unfold on Apple TV+. And, I’m just thrilled to welcome Maisha Closson as our new showrunner and executive producer,” said Spellman. “Can’t wait to show you all what we have in store for you.”

Closson, Spellman and Spencer executive produce alongside Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment; and Mikkel Nørgaard.

“Truth Be Told continues to captivate audiences around the world with its strong performances from Octavia Spencer and the cast, as well as the riveting storytelling from the immensely talented Nichelle Tramble Spellman,” said Matt Cherniss, head of development, Apple Worldwide Video. “We, along with the show’s global fans, can’t wait for the story to continue in season three.”

Closson served as co-executive producer on Claws and How To Get Away with Murder and most recently as executive producer on the second season of The L Word: Generation Q. She is repped by WME, manager Geoff Silverman at The Cartel and attorney Bruce Gellman at Hansen Jacobson Teller.

The complete first and second seasons of Truth Be Told are now streaming on Apple TV+.