TriStar Pictures Lands Feature Rights To Michiel Blanchart’s Short Film ‘You’re Dead Helene’

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation, TriStar Pictures has acquired the rights to the supernatural romantic comedy You’re Dead Helene, which is based on the award-winning short film written and directed by Michiel Blanchart. He will direct the feature film, which is being produced by Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert at Ghost House and Michaël Goldberg and Boris Van Gils at Playbox Pictures.

Caellum Allan will oversee the project for TriStar Pictures. Romel Adam will oversee for Ghost House.

“The film is touching and terrifying,” Raimi said. “Michiel is one of the few modern directors that can balance humor and terror, and he does it in an exciting new way.”

The live-action short is produced by Daylight Films and Formosa Productions; is supported by Canal+, FWB and Region Grand Est; and has played at numerous film festivals around the world. It won an won the Oscar-qualifying Grand Prize at the Rhode Island International Film Festival, Best Short Film at Sitges, the Short Fuse Award at Austin Fantastic Fest and the Grand Prize at the Gerardmer Film Festival.

Blanchart is repped by WME and Jerome Duboz of Ithaka Media.