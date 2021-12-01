Trevor Noah To Host 2022 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, CBS and the Recording Academy announced today. The live broadcast from Crypto.com Arena (currently still known as Staples Center) in Los Angeles is set for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s Grammys, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year,” said George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS and Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+.

The Grammys will air Jan. 21 at 8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT on the CBSand will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

Last week, the Grammy nominees were revealed, and it was announced that, for the first time, there are 10 nominees in each of the general field categories: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist. This year’s top nominees include Jon Batiste (11), Justin Bieber (8), Doja Cat (8), H.E.R. (8), Billie Eilish (7) and Olivia Rodrigo (7).

THE 64th Annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan Clay joins the team as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Kapoor serves as showrunner.