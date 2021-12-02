Tracey Kemble Joins Jesse Collins Entertainment As EVP Scripted Content

EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Collins has brought in Royal Ties Productions’ Tracey Kemble as EVP, Scripted Content at his Jesse Collins Entertainment. In the newly created role, Kemble will oversee development and production for all scripted content at the television and film production company based at Burbank, CA.

JCE has a multi-year overall agreement with ViacomCBS Cable Networks. On the theatrical side, ViacomCBS’ film entities. such as Paramount Players, have a first-look on JCE’s film development projects.

Kemble comes to JCE from the Reina and Regina King-led Royal Ties Productions where she was SVP of Development & Production, overseeing the company’s first-look deal with Netflix for episodic television and film and collaborating with production companies including Legendary Entertainment, Proximity Media, Calamity Jane and Alfresco Pictures, to name a few.

She produced the documentary Through The Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama, was executive producer of the GLAAD Media Award-nominated series Born To Style as well as senior editorial producer for National Geographic’s 6-part limited series America Inside Out with Katie Couric. In addition, she has produced short films including the Kerry Washington-directed short focused on women’s empowerment in politics in the United States for Conde Nast’s Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Kemble began her career at Hollywood Pictures, a division of The Walt Disney Co., and is credited with brokering the deal to bring directing duo Allen and Albert Hughes on to direct Dead Presidents. Later, as VP of Production at HBO, Kemble was on the team that shepherded the television movies Disappearing Acts, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood starring Sanaa Lathan; A Lesson Before Dying starring Don Cheadle; and Miss Evers’ Boys starring Alfre Woodard and Laurence Fishburne. As EVP of The Samuelsson Group, she partnered with Marcus Samuelsson, chef and owner of Harlem’s Red Rooster restaurant, to launch his brand across television and digital platforms and she was one of the producers of The Cooking Channel documentary Savoring Harlem as well as the music special John Legend: Live from The Red Rooster that was directed by Ava DuVernay.

The New York native is also the co-founder of Green Beetz, an organization that provides educators with a ready-to-teach curriculum and a distance learning online program about the modern food system, nutrition and sustainability for 4th-7th graders and is partnered with over 500 schools in New York City, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

JCE was behind the music-themed miniseries The New Edition Story, The Bobby Brown Story and American Soul. The company is known for its broad portfolio of awards shows it has produced (American Music Awards, BET Awards, Soul Train Awards), specials (John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Amanda Seales I Be Knowin’), unscripted content (Cardi Tries) and competition/game shows (Hip Hop Squares, Rhythm & Flow), all executive produced by Collins. He also has served as co-executive producer for the Grammy Awards, executive producer of The 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show and produced The 2021 Academy Awards.