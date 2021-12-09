Tony Awards Eligibility Committee Crowns All ‘Six’ Queens & Three Lehmans As Leads

The sextet of queens of Six and each of the three Lehman Brothers – or rather the performers in the Broadway roles – may compete in the Tony Awards’ lead acting categories this year, Tony administrators announced today.
The decision to consider the individual members of those ensemble casts was among the first set of eligibility rulings made for the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards Administration Committee met yesterday in the first of the several eligibility meetings the group will have before the end of the season next spring.
This round of decisions mostly addresses acting category decisions, determining whether various cast members of often large ensembles fall into the lead slots.
A decision was also made on Trouble in Mind, the Alice Childress play originally staged Off Broadway in 1955 that had never been produced on Broadway until this season. As it did several seasons ago with Mart Crowley’s 1968 play The Boys in the Band, which made its Broadway debut in 2018, Trouble in Mind will be eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.
Similarly, Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues, which made its Broadway debut in 2021 20 years premiering Off Broadway, will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.
Other determinations announced today:
- Jay O. Sanders and Mare Winningham will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for Girl from the North Country;
- Colin Bates will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical category for his performance in Girl from the North Country (Bates replaced the original Colton Ryan, who departed the role of Gene prior to the show’s post-shutdown return);
- Jon Michael Hill and Namir Smallwood will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for Pass Over;
- Bill Sims Jr. will be considered eligible in the Best Score category for his work on Lackawanna Blues;
- The cast of Six – Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele – will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category;
- Cleo King and Ebony Marshall-Oliver will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for Chicken & Biscuits;
- Emily Davis will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Is This A Room;
- Te’La, Kamauu, and Keenan Scott II will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Original Score category for their work on Thoughts of a Colored Man;
- Stefano Massini and Ben Power will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Play category for their work as co-authors on The Lehman Trilogy;
- Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Adrian Lester will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for The Lehman Trilogy;
- Lucas Hnath and Dana Higginbotham will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Play category for their work as co-authors on Dana H. (Interview recordings of Higginbotham, Hnath’s mother, were used throughout the play);
- Deirdre O’Connell will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for Dana H.;
- Jeanna De Waal will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Diana, The Musical.
