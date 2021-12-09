Tony Awards Eligibility Committee Crowns All ‘Six’ Queens & Three Lehmans As Leads

The sextet of queens of Six and each of the three Lehman Brothers – or rather the performers in the Broadway roles – may compete in the Tony Awards’ lead acting categories this year, Tony administrators announced today.

The decision to consider the individual members of those ensemble casts was among the first set of eligibility rulings made for the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards Administration Committee met yesterday in the first of the several eligibility meetings the group will have before the end of the season next spring.

This round of decisions mostly addresses acting category decisions, determining whether various cast members of often large ensembles fall into the lead slots.

A decision was also made on Trouble in Mind, the Alice Childress play originally staged Off Broadway in 1955 that had never been produced on Broadway until this season. As it did several seasons ago with Mart Crowley’s 1968 play The Boys in the Band, which made its Broadway debut in 2018, Trouble in Mind will be eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.

Similarly, Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues, which made its Broadway debut in 2021 20 years premiering Off Broadway, will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category.

Godley, Beale, Lester Julieta Cervantes

Other determinations announced today: