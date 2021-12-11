Skip to main content
‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ Shows Rating Rise for Joe Biden Appearance

The Friday night appearance of President Joe Biden on Jimmy Fallon’s couch goosed the last night show’s ratings in several areas.

It was the 79-year-old Biden’s first appearance as president on the show, although he did appear previously when he was the outgoing vice president. The interview was non-confrontational, and Biden mostly avoided getting tongue-tied. The segments were pre-taped.

Overall, the show drew 1.9 million viewers, the show’s highest total since February 5. In the coveted 18-49 demos, the show had an 0.28 rating, its best since Oct. 1.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Jamie Granet-Bederman, Nedaa Sweiss and Gerard Bradford. Granet-Bederman and Sweiss are co-showrunners.

