Toni Collette, Anna Faris & Thomas Haden Church To Star In Comedy ‘The Estate’ For Signature Films

Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense), Anna Faris (The House Bunny) and Thomas Haden Church (Sideways) will lead the cast of The Estate, the latest comedy from writer-director Dean Craig (Death at a Funeral).

The pic revolves around two sisters who learn their wealthy and estranged aunt is terminally ill. Seeing this as an opportunity to get their inheritance and rescue their dying café, the sisters plan to improve their bitter relationship and cater to their aunt’s needs, but when they arrive at their aunt’s estate they find that they are not the only ones in the family with shifted morals, with their cousins also having formed a similar plan.

Signature Films and Capstone Global are financing the pic, with Signature’s Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel producing alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Alison Benson’s Pretty Matches Productions. Executive Producers include Capstone Global’s Christian Mercuri and David Haring and Thruline’s Josh Kesselman.

Dean Craig recently helmed Love, Wedding Repeat, starring Olivia Munn and Sam Claflin, for Netflix, and is in post-production on The Honeymoon starring Maria Bakalova.

“Dean’s knack for farce is one of a kind. We look forward to bringing this comedy to life and working with this extraordinary group of talent; Toni, Anna and Thomas couldn’t be more perfectly cast,” said Signature’s Marc Goldberg.