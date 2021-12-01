Toni Braxton & Angie Harmon Lifetime Movies Round Out Casts With Eddie Cibrian, Kelly Hu & Kristoffer Polaha

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has rounded out cast for both installments of Toni Braxton’s Fallen Angels Murder Club (working title, fka Fallen Angels Book Club), and Angie Harmon’s Barstow (working title) movies. The movies fall under previously signed deals with Braxton and Harmon, in which they will star in and executive produce multiple films for Lifetime.

Eddie Cibrian (Northern Lights, CSI Miami) has joined the first installment of Braxton’s Fallen Angels, while Kelly Hu (List of a Lifetime, Scorpion King) joins the cast of the second film. Both films are based on the Hollis Morgan mystery book series by author R. Franklin James.

Toni Braxton, Angie Harmon Miller Mobley/Personal Courtesy

Cibrian stars as Avery Mitchell, Hollis Morgan’s (Braxton) charismatic boss, while Hu will make her debut in the second installment as the mysterious Joelle. Both productions have started filming and will premiere in 2022. Additionally, Harmon’s Barstow (working title) movies has added Kristoffer Polaha (Jurassic World: Dominion, Wonder Woman 1984) as Elliot, a mysterious stranger with a troubling past.

In the first installment of Fallen Angels Murder Club (wt), members of the Club must have two things in common – a love for books and have a criminal record. Hollis Morgan (Braxton) meets both requirements. Left holding the bag in an insurance fraud scheme concocted by her ex-husband, Hollis served her time and now hopes the court will pardon her conviction so she can return to law school and fulfill her dream of becoming a lawyer. But when a member of her book club is murdered in a scene straight out of the previous night’s novel, Hollis once again becomes the subject of police scrutiny. Refusing to get stuck with another bad rap, Hollis sets out to investigate her fellow club members and after a second book-inspired murder, she races to identify the killer before she becomes the next victim.

Cast also includes Keith D. Robinson (Dreamgirls, Saints & Sinners), Lisa Berry (Working Moms, Supernatural), Yanic Truesdale (Gilmore Girls), Kaitlyn Leeb (Spinning Out), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), Rainbow Sun Francks (Umbrella Academy), Henderson Wade (Dear White People, Riverdale), Rob Stewart (Killjoys, Suits, Nikita), Raoul Bhaneja (Blind Spot, Clarice, The Lost Symbol) and Shawn Ahmed.

The Fallen Angels Murder Club films fall in line with Lifetime’s Broader Focus initiative which supports the hiring of women in key production roles. The movies are produced for Lifetime by Brain Power Studio and executive produced by Beth Stevenson, Nancy Yeaman, Toni Braxton and Rhonda Baraka. The films are written and directed by Baraka.

In Barstow (wt),Harmon stars as Hazel King, a single mother determined to shield her daughter from the life she once had while protecting and defending those who can’t protect themselves. Plucked off the streets of Las Vegas at 15, Hazel was trained as a hit woman until a surprisng pregnancy drives her to leave it all behind. Living as a single mother running a diner in Barstow with her teenage daughter, Hazel’s past eventually catches up with her and she’s pulled back in for one more hit.

Additional cast include Lauren Richards (Venom, Doom Patrol), George Paez (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mom), Tim Granaderos (13 Reasons Why, T@gged), Gabriel Rodriguez (The Suicide Squad, Chicago P.D.), Casey Mills (Catrachos and Kings, Ozark), Ben Cain (Cruel Summer, Panic), Anthony Reynolds (Dopesick, I, Tonya) and Nelson Bonilla (Ozark, The Haunting of Hill House).

The Barstow movies are produced for Lifetime by Untitled Entertainment and executive produced by Angie Harmon, Michael Rosenberg, Laura Notarianni, Stan Spry and Eric Scott Woods. The first film is written by Tom Evans and directed by Howie Deutch.