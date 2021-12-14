Tom Sizemore Joins Female Revenge Thriller ‘The Legend Of Jack And Diane’

EXCLUSIVE: Heat and Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore has boarded Bruce Bellocchi’s female revenge thriller The Legend of Jack and Diane.

In the movie, Diane (newcomer Lydia Zelmac) decides to leave Indiana for a new life in Los Angeles. When Jack (David Tomlinson) and Diane discover secrets about the death of Diane’s mother, their worst fears are confirmed, and they are forced to run. On the way to Los Angeles to confront evil, they create a hit list to exact revenge on everyone involved. Cameras roll in Los Angeles next month.

Sizemore will star alongside Zelmac, Tomilson, Robert LaSardo (The Mule) and Alvaro Orlando (Destin Daniel Cretton’s I Am Not a Hipster). Bellocchi is directing from a screenplay he wrote with Rick Geller and Zelmac.

The project was originally written as an episodic series for HBO but lost its footing when the pandemic crippled the entertainment industry last year. Bellocchi and Geller reworked the script as a feature and found financing.

While the story and screenplay are original, the film’s title is inspired by John Mellencamp’s song “Jack & Diane,” chosen by the Recording Industry Association of America as one of the Songs of the Century. The filmmakers are in talks with Mellencamp’s team about music for the film.

Bellocchi says, “Tom Sizemore is a phenomenal actor and we feel blessed to have him join our cast as this brooding bad guy cop who you can’t keep your eyes off of. This project is about redemption – story-wise on-screen and in many ways, for several of us, behind the scenes. I’ve long been inspired by great revenge thrillers, and in particular, those that feature iconic badass female characters from Natural Born Killers’ Mallory Knox to Kill Bill’s Beatrix Kiddo to the Riley North character in Peppermint.”

Added Sizemore, “I found Bruce’s script an intense, gripping page-turner and I’m looking forward to working with him to bring this brazen, bold character – Detective Parker.”

Sizemore is repped by DTLA Entertainment Group.

Executive producers are Geller, Bellocchi and Jackie Kallen, the latter one of boxing’s first and most successful female managers whose life and story inspired the 2004 film Against the Ropes.

Geller is a former trial attorney and CEO, and managing partner of Medical Capital Solutions, a company that provides financing to medical practices throughout the U.S. He’s also a childhood friend of Bellocchi.