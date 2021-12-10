You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Peloton Shares Drop — Is A Big ‘And Just Like That…’ Plot Twist Really To Blame?

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Frank Sinatra Bioseries From Bill Condon, Tina Sinatra, Lionsgate & Polygram Heats Up TV Marketplace
Read the full story

Tom Hanks Remembers Bob Dole At World War II Memorial: “The Memory And Conscience Of The Man Himself Will Always Be Here”

Tom Hanks was among the speakers who paid tribute to Bob Dole at a ceremony on Friday at the World War II Memorial.

Dole, who died on Sunday at age 98, played a major role in the effort to build the memorial, which opened in 2004, and Hanks was an advocate to get it built.

As he told the crowd at the memorial, Dole “did all but mix the concrete himself.”

“Bob Dole came to this plaza often to remember, to talk with veterans like himself and to their posterity, by greeting them with a shake to his left hand,” Hanks said. “The memory and conscience of the man himself will always be here, right here, for as long as there is an America and that is a good thing, because here, we will always remember Bob Dole.”

Related Story

Tom Hanks Enlists To Help Tim McGraw Battle Of Antietam Flashback In Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

Hanks is the campaign chair for the Hidden Heroes Campaign, which supports military caregivers and is an initiative of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

Hanks said that Dole “called this a memorial to peace, so that all generations would remember that peace is achieved in shared labor, by shared sacrifice.”

Dole was eulogized by President Joe Biden earlier on Friday at a service at the National Cathedral. His body then will be flown to Kansas, his native state, for services there.

“I found Bob to be a man of principle, pragmatism and enormous integrity,” Biden said.

Dole was severely wounded in combat in Italy in 1945. The long recovery left him with little use of his right arm. Dole went on to a political career in the House and the Senate, where he served as majority leader. He also was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 1976 and, 20 years later, the presidential nominee. He lost in 1996,  but his rival awarded him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom the following year. Clinton was at the National Cathedral service along with Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Vice President Dick Cheney and former Vice President Dan Quayle.

Also speaking at the World War II Memorial was Savannah Guthrie, the co-host of Today, who said that Dole “once called himself the most optimistic man in America, and if he could be, surely we can too.”

 

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad