‘TNF’s Chiefs-Chargers Showdown Tops Thursday; ‘Station 19’ & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Rise With Winter Finales

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during ‘Thursday Night Football’ game against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Fox, for the second consecutive night, topped primetime demo ratings. Following The Masked Singer‘s finale on Wednesday, Fox returned to rule primetime with its coverage of Thursday Night Football’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Earning a 2.7 demo rating in the 18-49 demo and 11.62 million viewers, per fast affiliates, TNF saw the Chiefs victor over the Chargers 34-28. The latest of Fox’s Thursday football coverage was up from the previous week’s fast affiliates (2.3, 9.51M) in both counts.

In the non-sports fare Young Sheldon, which typically leads Thursday sitcoms and dramas, took a step back as CBS opted for repeats. Instead ABC’s Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy winter finales led non-sports programming.

Station 19 (0.6, 4.53M) was the most-watched scripted program and was up from the previous week. Station 19 also bested NBC’s Women of Worth (0.2, 1.26M) and the CW’s Dogs of the Year (0.1, 0.63M), in addition to Young Sheldon and United States of Al (0.3, 3.19M).

Following Station 19 was Grey’s Anatomy winter season finale, which ended with a literal cliffhanger. The finale (0.6, 4.06M) saw a slight bump in both demo rating and viewers and left Owen’s life hanging in the balance. Read Deadline’s recap here.

ABC followed up its procedurals with Big Sky (0.3, 2.53M), which was stable in demo rating from the previous week.