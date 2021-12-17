You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Tina’, ‘Hamilton’, ‘Hadestown’ Cancel Some Or All Weekend Broadway Performances Due To Covid – Update

Adrienne Warren, 'Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'
More Broadway cancellation updates: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical has paused performances through Monday, with the show now set to resume on Tuesday Dec. 21, and Hamilton, which had already canceled tonight’s performance, has now suspended performances through Sunday.

And Hadestown, the Tony-winning musical at the Walter Kerr Theatre, has canceled tonight’s performance as well as Saturday’s matinee. The Saturday evening performance currently remains on schedule.

The cancellations are the latest in a series of production pauses this week due to breakthrough Covid cases or positive tests as New York City is in the midst of an upsurge of cases of the Omicron variant.

Earlier today, MJ, the Michael Jackson musical, canceled performances through Dec. 26. For previous cancellation announcements, go here.

