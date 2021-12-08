Tiger Woods Announces Return To Competitive Golf Alongside Son Charlie In Family-Centric Event – Update

UPDATED: Tiger Woods announced his return to competitive golf this morning. It’s not The Masters, but Woods will play alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie in the PNC Championship on December 18.

Previously known as the Father/Son Challenge, the event is 36 holes and pairs players who have won major champions with a family member. Last year, the Woods duo tied for seventh, according to ESPN. The tournament is held at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Orlando, which is close to home for him, where he has been recuperating from a horrific car accident earlier this year.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the

@PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud,” wrote Woods on Twitter this morning.

Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie. I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 8, 2021

In his first lengthy post-accident interview last month, the five-time Masters champion said a key motivation in his rehab has been to play with and coach Charlie, as his father Earl did with him.

“I went to golf tournaments to watch him play, and I’m looking at some of these scores he’s shooting and I said, ‘How the hell are you shooting such high scores? I gotta go check this out.’ “

Among those happy about the gold legend’s announcement is NBCU, which has broadcast rights to the PNC this year. Ratings skyrocket when Woods takes part in an event.

Coverage will begin on Saturday the 18th and and Sunday the 19th on the Golf Channel and move to NBC for the actual competition.

PREVIOUSLY on Nov. 29: Tiger Woods offered his first in-depth update on his progress since he crushed his right leg in an early morning car crash nine months ago.

About the most we’d heard from Woods was a video he posted last week showing him taking an easy swing with an iron. It was captioned, “making progress.”

In an interview with Golf Digest today, Woods revealed just how far he has left to go.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” Woods told Golf Digest’s Henni Koyack. “I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

It was a stunning admission for the ultra-competitive Woods, who is among the winningest golfers ever. He is tied with Sam Snead with 82 career tour wins; one more would make him the winningest golfer of all time. He also has won 15 major tournaments, three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record.

Woods had already had 10 surgeries by his count before the accident, including five back surgeries. He stormed back to prominence after several injury-riddled seasons by winning the 2018 Tour Championship and then the 2019 Masters. He admits that his goals now are not so lofty.

“I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life,” he said. “After my back fusion, I had to climb Mt. Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mt. Everest, and that’s OK.”

Woods also revealed just how bad his leg was injured in the February crash.

“There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg.”

The article goes on to reveal that, even after leaving the hospital, the golf legend spent months “in a hospital-type bed in his home” before progressing to a wheelchair and then crutches.

Woods is expected to participate in his first press conference since the crash tomorrow morning at the Hero World Challenge event in the Bahamas.