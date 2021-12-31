Tiffini Hale Dies: ‘All New Mickey Mouse Club’ And The Party Band Member Was 46

Tiffini Hale, one of the original castmembers on The All New Mickey Mouse Club and part of the Disney-created pop group The Party has died, according to her costars and bandmates. Hale was 46.

The actress and singer “suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma,” read a remembrance posted to The Party’s Facebook page and signed by three of her bandmates/Disney Channel peers — Deedee Magno, Chase Hampton, Jeune Pierre and Damon Pampolina. The post said that Hale died on Christmas morning surrounded by family.

Her bandmates shared love and thanks from the actress’ mother Nancy and sister Tanya and pledged that “her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories.”

Hale debuted on The All New Mickey Mouse Club when the new incarnation of the show launched in 1989. She stayed with the Disney Channel project through 1991.

In 1990, Hale was chosen by channel executives — along with Magno, Hampton, Jeune, Pampolina and Pierre — to become part of The Party. It was the first group signed to Disney’s (then new) Hollywood Records label.

The group released two studio albums as well as three more that featured outtakes, remixes and greatest hits, with its biggest chart hit coming from a cover of the Dokken’s “In My Dreams.” The song peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1994, Hale returned to The All New Mickey Mouse Club — along with Hale — to co-host the final season of the show which by then featured castmembers such as Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera.

The actress appeared on other ’90s TV staples, such as Blossom and Doogie Howser, M.D. She did not take part in a reunion of The Party in 2013, nor in a 2019 30th anniversary reunion for MMC.

Here is the Facebook message posted by Magno, Hampton, Jeune and Pampolina in its entirety:

It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale.

Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully.

Tiffini’s family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve.

Tiffini’s mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years.

On behalf of Tiffini’s family, and her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini.

Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories.

Forever yours,

– Deedee, Chasen, Jeune, Damon and the entire Mickey Mouse Club Family