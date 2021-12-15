‘Three Women’: John Patrick Amedori To Co-Star In Showtime Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Dear White People alum John Patrick Amedori is set as a series regular opposite Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise and Gabrielle Creevy in Showtime’s Three Women, an hourlong drama series based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo. Blair Underwood, Jason Ralph and Blair Redford also star.

In Three Women, adapted by Taddeo, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, played by Wise, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie (Creevy), a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher, Aaron Knodel, (Ralph) of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Amedori will play Jack, a seemingly short-term guy in Gia’s journey towards the final chapter of her book. But when he tries to go all in on the love of his life, it sets off a series of chaotic events that propels them both into uncharted, unsafe waters.

Three Women is executive produced by Taddeo, showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg has signed on to direct the first two episodes, which she will also executive produce.

Amedori is coming off a starring role as Gabe Mitchell in all four seasons of Dear White People. Previous television credits include The Good Doctor, Hindsight and Aquarius. His film work also includes Almost Famous, The Vatican Tapes, The Waiting Game, Jayne Mansfield’s Car, A Beautiful Now and After Darkness. He is repped by the Gersh Agency and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.