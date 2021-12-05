Thom Davis To Resign As Business Manager Of IATSE Grips Local 80

Thom Davis, one of IATSE’s longest-serving leaders in Hollywood, announced on Sunday that he will resign effective Dec. 31, as business manager of Grips Local 80—a job he’s held since 1998.

He made the announcement at the 3,900-member local’s general membership meeting. Davis also serves as IATSE’s 2nd international vice president – the parent union’s fourth-ranking officer.

An IATSE member since 1977, Davis became a member of Local 80’s executive board in 1984, serving as its vice president from 1992-98. During that time, he was also hired as an organizer for the local, and in 1998 was elected business manager – the local’s highest-ranking officer. Last year in that post he earned $152,048, according to financial statements filed with the Dept. of Labor.

Davis, who was facing multiple impeachment charges filed by members relating to his performance in office, had become increasingly unpopular with his members leading up to last month’s narrow ratification of IATSE’s new film and TV contract. Members of five of IATSE’s 13 West Coast studio locals – including Local 80 – voted to reject the contract. Davis was a strong proponent of the contract, but his members voted overwhelmingly against it – 1,828 to 788.

Local 80 will hold its next regularly scheduled election of officers in April, at which time Davis’ permanent successor will be elected.

The local’s constitution states that “If an office becomes vacant, for whatever reason, the general membership must be immediately notified of such in writing and that a nominations meeting and a secret ballot election to fill the vacancy will take place at the next regularly scheduled general membership meeting.

The rules and procedures governing such an election, to the extent that they differ from the rules and procedures governing regularly held elections, shall be determined by the Executive Board and all members in good standing shall be notified of such in writing at least 15 days prior to the secret ballot election. Such elected officer shall hold office until the next regular election.