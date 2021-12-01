‘This Is Us’ Stars Chrissy Metz & Susan Kelechi Watson To Host NBC Coverage Of Rose Parade

The Rose Parade will get a little touch of This Is Us as stars Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson will host NBC’s coverage of the annual holiday tradition.

NBC unveiled on Wednesday that the This Is Us co-stars will emcee the network’s telecast. the 133rd Rose Parade, presented by Honda, will broadcast from Pasadena on Saturday Jan. 1 from 8:30-10 a.m. PT. Their hosting stint comes just days before This Is Us premieres Jan. 4 for its sixth and final season on NBC. The upcoming broadcast will mark NBC’s 95th year airing the Rose Parade.

“I’m excited to be hosting the iconic Rose Parade in one of my favorite cities with one of my favorite people, Susan Kelechi Watson,” Metz said.

Added Watson: “Metz, me and the iconic Rose Parade … New Year’s Day doesn’t get much better than this!”

In October, Tournament of Roses named Levar Burton this year’s Grand Marshal and revealed that this year’s parade theme will be “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” The Rose Parade will make its way along Colorado Boulevard following its cancellation this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Metz is known for playing Kate Pearson on This Is Us. She has received both Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her work on the drama, which won the 2018 and 2019 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and the People’s Choice Award for Favorite New TV Drama. She is also UMG recording artist working on her debut album. Metz also launched her wine company Joyful Heart and hosts a new competition craft show, “Meet Your Makers Showdown.” She previously released her memoir, This Is Me, which debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list.

Watson co-stars as Beth Pearson on This Is Us. For the role Watson received a Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nomination for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards; Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 NAACP Image Awards. Watson also penned an episode in the upcoming final season. Her additional TV credits include Netflix’s animated series Ada Twist, Scientist, a major recurring role on the comedy Louie and appearances on shows including The Blacklist, Divorce, Private Practice and Law & Order.

The 133rd Rose Parade is produced by LX.TV, a production unit of the NBC Owned Television Stations.