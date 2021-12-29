‘This Is Us’ Cast Looks Back & Forward To Sixth & Final Season – Watch

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of the Jan. 4 premiere of This Is Us‘ sixth and final season, NBC has released a featurette that includes some of the most memorable moments from the show’s first five seasons, footage from Season 6 as well as interviews with the main cast in which they reflect on their time on the show and its legacy and share their thoughts on why This Is Us resonated with audiences in a way very few series have.

“This Is Us is always gonna be the show that shows us who we are,” Susan Kelechi Watson said.

Added Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us truly is ‘us.’ It’s ours.”

The video includes several glimpses at the first two episodes of Season 6: 601 – “The Challenger”, in which The Big Three celebrate their 41st birthday. and 602 – “Lovebirds”, in which Nicky, Rebecca and Miguel go on a road trip. The footage, which also was included in the Season 6 trailer released last month, features Jack and the triplets in 1986 as well as Rebecca speaking of her fear over losing her memory as Alzheimer’s starts to ravage her brain.

While the decline of Rebecca’s health will be a central storyline in the final season, “As sad as it is, I think these last episodes are quite joyful,” Chris Sullivan said.

Watch the video above.