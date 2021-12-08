“They Categorically Deny Any Suggestions They Had A Party”: ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s Ant And Dec Mock Boris Johnson Over Latest Scandal

The UK's castle version of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The latest scandal engulfing Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party reached millions of viewers on mainstream TV last night as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosts Ant and Dec poked fun at the Prime Minister’s Christmas party saga.

Johnson is facing difficult questions after footage was leaked of his Press Secretary Allegra Stratton joking with aides about a Christmas party that took place in Downing Street last year, at a time when the country was in a near-lockdown and such parties weren’t allowed.

In a clip introducing a segment after the contestants chose a new “camp leader” in place of David Ginola, Ant joked the contestants “weren’t celebrating,” adding: “They didn’t have a party, they categorically deny any suggestions that they had a party. And this ‘fictional party’ definitely didn’t involve cheese and wine, or a secret Santa.”

Dec then stared into the camera and stated “Evening Prime Minister… for now.”

In the Stratton clip, the Press Secretary made references to “cheese and wine” and said there was “definitely no social distancing” at the event, which Downing Street insists did not break social distancing rules.

Johnson will face uncomfortable questions from opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions later today and the latest I’m A Celebrity dig shows the Conservative’s troubles are extending beyond the Westminster political bubble, with more than 5M people tuning in last night.

This is the third time Ant and Dec have shown their satirical side on their ITV Studios-produced show in the past two weeks.

They mocked his speech to the Confederation of British Industry in which he referenced Peppa Pig World and had his notes in the wrong order and, a week later, they made two jokes about the separate ‘sleaze scandal’ that is currently engulfing the UK government.

This is the first series of I’m A Celebrity in which the pair have engaged in political satire and long may it continue.