‘The Woman In the House’: Netflix Limited Series Starring Kristen Bell Reveals New Title, Premiere Date & Teaser

Netflix’s The Woman In The House got a number of updates this morning, as the streamer unveiled a new title, premiere date, teaser and first look for the limited series starring Kristen Bell.

Now The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window, the series is set to premiere Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Hailing from Gloria Sanchez Productions and created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf, who also serve as co-showrunners, the series centers around heartbroken Anna (Bell), for whom every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor moves in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

The eerie trailer sees Bell’s Anna pour a herself a drink, and then some, to cope with a gruesome murder she thinks she witnessed in her neighborhood. Disobeying instructions not to mix her favorite red with pills, Anna feels like she’s “falling apart.”

“Like a house of cards, like a sand castle with a tide that’s coming in, like a rickety chair,” she says. “Or an old jalopy.”

Michael Ealy, Mary Holland, Shelley Hennig, Cameron Britton, Christina Anthony and Benjamin Levy Aguilar also co-star.

Bell executive produces the series alongside Will Ferrell, Jessica Eibaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions.