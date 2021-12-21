‘The Witcher’ Return Leads Netflix Top 10 With 142M Hours Streamed

The second season of fantasy drama The Witcher flew straight to the top of Netflix’s top ten ratings list.

The streamer revealed that the return of the Henry Cavill-fronted drama series recorded 142M hours streamed in its first three days.

The first season of the series, which returned on December 17 also jumped to the number two spot with 49M hours viewed.

Both seasons comfortably beat next in line – the third season of Titans, which was watched for 23.8M hours.

It’s no surprise the series, which stars Cavill as the grim Geralt of Rivia, the bane of supernatural beasties, in a story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified, has been renewed for a third season with a slew of spinoffs in the works.

The second season follows Geralt of Rivia who, convinced that Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) died at the gruesome Battle of Sodden, seeks to bring Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, Geralt must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

Elsewhere, on the list, the third season of Lost in Space drew 19M hours, Selling Tampa sold 14M hours, the first season of Lost in Space found 12M hours, Maid cleaned up with 10.6M hours, the first season of Titans drew 10.3M hours, Arcane computed 10M hours and season four of CoComelon also kept kids happy for 10M hours.