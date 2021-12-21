‘The Wheel Of Time’ Tops 1 Billion Weekly Streaming Minutes, But ‘Red Notice’ Holds On To Top Spot On Nielsen Chart

Netflix movie Red Notice held on to the top spot on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming chart, as Prime Video series The Wheel of Time topped 1 billion minutes of viewing to finish No. 2.

The latest numbers capture activity during the week of November 15 to 21. Nielsen tracks viewing of Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney and Hulu via TV sets, issuing the numbers after a month’s delay, by arrangement with streaming providers.

Red Notice, a comedy-laced heist movie, stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. It premiered theatrically November 5 and started streaming a week later. Its second-week hold isn’t a fully legit stat given it was streaming for only three days in its first outing compared with the full seven days in Week 2, but it stayed near its opening level of viewing. In its debut week, the film collected about 1.8 billion streaming minutes, dipping to about 1.7 billion in the most recent week. Earlier this month, Netflix said Red Notice had become its most-watched original movie on a global basis, surpassing Bird Box.

Amazon Studios invested significant production and marketing resources in Wheel of Time, a book-based fantasy series. The show ended up recording the second-biggest performance by a Prime Video original, after Hunters in February 2020. The fact that the season had just three episodes with a combined running time of less than three hours. Viewers were a bit older than the general streaming population, Nielsen said, with 65% of the audience between the ages of 35 and 64. The title also had the highest concentration of 50-64-year-olds of any in this week’s rankings.

Along with Wheel of Time, the two other non-Netflix titles in the top 10 belonged to Disney, with Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise. On Nielsen’s movies-only chart, Disney owned six of the top 10 spots, with the aforementioned pair as well as Home Sweet Home Alone, Home Alone, Luca and Moana.

Netflix also notched a top 10 original by adding a second season of Tiger King, whose five new episodes were a reduction from the eight (including an after-season episode) in Season 1. While the reception to the new batch did not equal that of the pandemic-optimized debut, the combined 13 episodes managed 685 million viewing minutes, with 71% of audience members between 18 and 49.

Here is the full top 10:

Red Notice (Netflix) – film, 1.71 billion minutes of viewing

The Wheel of Time (Prime Video) – three episodes, 1.163B min.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings (Disney+) – film, 878M min.

CoComelon (Netflix) – 15 eps., 869M min.

Jungle Cruise (Disney+) – film, 722M min.

Tiger King (Netflix) – 13 eps., 685M min.

Seinfeld (Netflix) – 166 eps., 602M min.

Criminal Minds (Netflix) – 317 eps., 517M min.

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) – 74 eps., 513M min.

NCIS (Netflix) – 353 eps., 508M min.