‘The Voice’ Snags Tuesday Demo While ‘The Bachelorette’ Steady; ‘Our Kind Of People’ Viewership Up From Series Low

The Voice was Tuesday’s highest-rated primetime program for the fourth week in a row. The NBC singing competition was stable from last week and earned a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.60 million viewers, per fast affiliates.

Last night’s episode bid farewell to Jeremy Rosado and Holly Forbes, who were among the 10 performers left standing. The latest installment rose slightly in viewership and also made for the most-viewed title on Tuesday, besting The Bachelorette (0.6, 2.95M).

The Bachelorette, like The Voice, was steady from the previous week and ticked up in viewers. Bachelorette Michelle Young whittled down her selection of men to four suitors. For the first time in the ABC series’ history, the the final four are all men of color. However Rodney Mathews got the cut, with Brandon Jones, Joe Coleman and Nayte Olukoya left standing.

Fox’s evening peaked with the first hour of primetime with The Resident (0.5, 3.29M), up two tenths in demo rating and 12% in viewers.

Later in the evening, La Brea’s season finale (0.5, 4.83M), up from last week, followed The Voice to top the 9 pm. hour. In the same hour, Our Kind Of People (0.3, 1.38M) returned after a week’s break. The Yaya DaCosta drama saved itself from yet another viewership decline, ticking up from series lows a couple of weeks ago.

CBS’ Tuesday primetime slate was repeats of the FBI franchise. The CW peaked with The Flash (0.2, 0.74M), which rose to match its premiere.