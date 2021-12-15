‘The Voice’ Names Season 21 Winner On NBC

SPOILER ALERT: The story include details about the Season 21 finale of NBC’s The Voice.

There was no major surprise during the Season 21 finale of NBC’s reality hit The Voice, with frontrunners, sibling trio Girl Named Tom from Team Kelly, crowned as the winners to deliver Coach Kelly Clarkson’s fourth victory on the show.

In the finale, Girl Named Tom, comprised of Caleb (26), Joshua (24) and Bekah (20) Liechty, faced four other finalists – Hailey Mia, also from Team Kelly, Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham from Team Blake, and Jershika Maple from Team Legend. Moten finished as runner-up.

In addition to the finalists and their coaches, the finale featured performances by Coldplay & BTS, Walker Hayes, Keke Palmer & Tori Kelly, Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend & Carrie Underwood, Alicia Keys and Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi.

In their Blind Audition, Girl Named Tom earned a four-chair turn from all coaches for their rendition of “Helplessly Hoping” by Crosby, Stills & Nash. After an intense deliberation, the siblings chose Clarkson as their coach. They went on to win their Battle Round with “Seven Bridges Road” by the Eagles and then their Knockout Round as well with an interpretation of “Wichita Lineman” by Glen Campbell.

During the live rounds, Girl Named Tom took on Coldplay’s iconic “Viva la Vida” and secured a spot in the Top 5 with a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River.”

On Monday night’s telecast, Girl Named Tom sang two classics, “Baby Now That I’ve Found You” by The Foundations and “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac.

On tonight’s finale, Caleb, Joshua and Bekah were joined on stage by Clarkson for a cover of “Leave Before You Love Me” by Marshmello and the Jonas Brothers.

NBC

Girl Named Tom is the first act in the 21 seasons of “The Voice” to have four of their songs in the iTunes Top 10 at the same time. In addition, the group reached #1 twice on the main iTunes Top 200 chart with “River,” and “The Chain.” “Hits From the Road,” the group’s self-titled album that was released in February, is currently #17 on the iTunes Top Albums chart, making them the first act in the show’s history to have songs also charting in the Top 200 from their own self-released album.

Girl Named Tom was the #1 most-viewed act on YouTube this season, with 8.9 million collective views.