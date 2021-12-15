‘The Voice’ Finale, ‘FBI’ & ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Tie To Top Tuesday Demo; ‘FBI’ Wins Audience

The Voice and CBS’ FBI and FBI: Most Wanted led Tuesday primetime, in a three-way tie of the evening’s highest demo ratings.

Per fast affiliates, the Season 21 finale of The Voice, and CBS’ FBI series earned a 0.7 in the 18-49 demographic. The Voice (0.7, 6.81M) crowned a new victor on Tuesday. Sibling trio Girl Named Tom from Team Kelly snatched the crown as the winners to deliver Coach Kelly Clarkson’s fourth victory on the show. The NBC singing competition was steady from its previous Season 20 ender in May 2021 (0.7, 6.46M), rising slightly in viewers. However, this year’s December finale was slightly down from that of 2020 (0.9, 7.10M) in both demo rating and viewers.

FBI (0.7, 8.15M) earned the most viewers of the evening, followed by The Voice then FBI: Most Wanted (0.7, 6.72M). Both the CBS titles were up significantly from the previous week. CBS brought its exciting night to an end with a repeat of FBI: Most Wanted.

Before The Voice‘s season finale, NBC previewed new comedy Grand Crew from writer-producer Phil Augusta Jackson and co-creator/executive producer Dan Goor. The series stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum and Carl Tart. Over its two-episode preview, Grand Crew averaged a 0.3 demo rating and approximately two million viewers.

Fox peaked with I Can See Your Voice (0.3, 1.75M), followed by Gordon Ramsey’s Road Trip (0.2, 0.95M). The Flash (0.2, 0.73M) topped CW’s Tuesday primetime programming slate, followed by Riverdale (0.1, 0.33M)

ABC’s night consisted of The Bachelorette (0.6, 3.15M) and Queens (0.2, 1.12M). The Bachelorette returns for its finale next Tuesday.