‘The Umbrella Academy’s Emmy Raver-Lampman Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed The Umbrella Academy star Emmy Raver-Lampman for representation in all areas.

Raver-Lampman is best known for her role as Allison Hargreeves in Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series The Umbrella Academy, opposite Elliot Page and Tom Hopper. Season two had the longest #1 streak for any scripted show on Netflix, according to the streamer, and the series has been renewed for a third season.

On the big screen, Raver-Lampman will next be seen in Open Road’s Blacklight, starring opposite Liam Neeson. She is also set to star in Warner Media’s Gatlopp and recently wrapped production on MGM’s Dog with Channing Tatum. She recently starred in Nick Simon’s Untitled Horror Movie, a comedy-horror film shot entirely during lockdown with the entire writing, pre-production, and filming process taking place remotely.

Raver-Lampman also voices Molly Tillerman in Apple TV+’s hit animated series Central Park, alongside Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Daveed Diggs, Stanley Tucci, Kathryn Hahn, and Tituss Burgess. Central Park has been renewed for a third season.

In theatre, Raver-Lampman was a part of the ensemble for the original Broadway cast of Hamilton and went on to originate the role of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton’s first national touring company. Additional Broadway credits include Hair, Jekyl & Hyde and A Night With Janis Joplin.

Raver-Lampman continues to be repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and The Nord Group.

