‘The Sex Lives Of College Girls’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed The Sex Lives of College Girls for a second season.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the 10-episode dramedy following the lives and affairs of four college roommates (Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott) attending New England’s prestigious Essex College.

Additional Season 1 regular cast includes Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships, and awkward naked parties,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not. We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next.”

Kaling and showrunner Noble co-wrote the first episode and executive produce with Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television.

All 8 episodes of Season 1 are currently available to stream via HBO Max.