‘The Repair Shop’: BBC Restoration Series Heads To Discovery+

EXCLUSIVE: The Repair Shop, one of the BBC’s top unscripted series, is heading to Discovery.

The factual giant’s streamer, Discovery+, has acquired the rights to stream the first three seasons of the restoration format while the fourth season will premiere on its linear network.

The series, which has echoes of The Great British Bake Off, follows furniture restorer Jay Blades and his talented team of craftspeople as they rescue and restore cherished family objects to their former glory.

From music boxes to antique typewriters to vintage electronics, the families bring in their prized possessions for the team to repair, while also sharing personal stories behind the items.

For instance, the series features a violin that helped save a Jewish woman during World War II, a vase made by Picasso contemporary Jean Lurçat, and a childhood toy that helped a chronically ill woman learn to walk.

The Repair Shop initially began on BBC Two in 2017 before being supersized and moved to primetime BBC One in 2019 with episode orders ranging from 30 to 40.

It is produced by Warner Bros-owned Ricochet and distributed by the Hollywood studio’s international division. It is exec produced by Rob Butterfield and Emma Walsh.

The first three seasons will premiere on Discovery+ on December 15 with the fourth season premiere on Discovery on Friday, December 24. All episodes will then follow on Discovery+ on January 2. Season five will launch later in 2022 and there’s potential for more as the BBC is up to season eight.